East Africa: My Vision Is to Leave a Fully Integrated EAC - New Secretary General Mathuki

East African Community leaders on February 27 appointed Peter Mathuki as the next Secretary-General of the regional bloc after Burundi's Liberat Mfumukeko completed his five-year term. The former executive director of the East African Business Council (EABC) officially assumed office on Friday, April 23.

The Kenyan national had an exclusive interview with The New Times' James Karuhanga in which he talked about his intention to ensure that the Secretariat will remain accountable to the EAC Partner States by embracing a productive and results-oriented approach, his vision of a fully integrated bloc, and the kind of legacy he would wish to leave at the end of his term.

Excerpts:

What do you actually plan to do on your first day, or week, at work?

The first day will entail; the official assumption of office and deliberation with the internal management team on my agenda for the first 100 days. The first week will entail; consultation with the EAC Heads of organs and institutions, as well as an engagement with all relevant stakeholders at Partner State level on steering the Community.

There are those, especially in the East African Legislative Assembly where you served, who believe that under your leadership, they expect the community to see better days. What do you tell these people?

Improving inter and intra working relations between organs and institutions of the EAC, to harmoniously coordinate, so as to realize the full benefits enshrined in the EAC treaty and strengthen our economic, legislative and justice agenda for the benefit of the people of East Africa is one of my key priorities.

I strongly believe that a consultative approach of all the organs and institutions will minimize unnecessary frictions that would derail the community from achieving its agenda.

How do you plan to turn things around, for the better?

I have been on the seat as an advocate for a cohesive region that is people-centred and market-driven. I intend to walk the talk by implementing the EAC Treaty, directives of the Council of EAC Ministers and those of the Summit for the benefit of the people of East Africa.

I also intend to ensure that the Secretariat will remain accountable to the EAC Partner States by embracing a productive and results-oriented approach where the staff will be accountable on their performance.

And, upon your recent appointment at the EAC Summit, the regional business community noted that it is expecting a lot from you owing to your experience with the EABC...

There's still so much to be done to improve East Africa's intra-regional trade which is currently at 15%. When the persistent non-tariff barriers and trade disputes are resolved this will spur intra EAC trade to over 50 per cent.

The private sector needs to be strongly involved in decision-making processes as they remain key in the regional integration agenda.

And what will you, in turn, expect from the business community? Isn't it a give and take?

Yes, it is a mutual partnership. I expect the private sector to take advantage of the ease of doing business environment in the EAC Partner States to spur economic growth and competitively take advantage of the African market; in partnership with Governments to support programs that will support business growth in the Community.

You have relentlessly appealed to EAC leaders to embrace a coordinated approach in handling Covid-19. What lingering gaps do you think require attention as regards high-level EAC coordination?

Putting in place economic recovery response mechanisms and Covid-19 response measures which include testing facilities at all the border points and access to vaccines to EAC citizens.

Adopting an EAC coordinated approach in harmonizing the Covid-19 testing charges and access to health facilities.

Having been involved in the process to kick-start the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), have you any strategic recommendation for the Council of Ministers in this regard?

Identify opportunities that are there for business in EAC partner states; ensure AfCFTA is inclusive to have a buy-in from the beginning; creating a friendly business environment to ensure EAC is competitive; and embracing AfCFTA as a regional economic bloc.

There is also the need to entice FDIs into the bloc to create strategic alliances with business in EAC as a strategy for the continental market. And we need to finalise frameworks on rules of origin to deal with NTBs which have adversely affected business.

How would you recommend the Community's age-old problem of partner states defaulting and, or delaying on their remittances be solved?

We plan to engage Partner states to identify their expectations and appeal for their payments; and provide results to Partner States in order to motivate and feel the benefits of the Community to the citizens of East Africa.

Now that the Summit in February directed the Council of Ministers to expedite the process to admit the Democratic Republic of Congo into the EAC, will you fast-track the DRC admission process?

Admission of DRC into the bloc is urgent and critical for the EAC. And since it's a direction from the Heads of States it's set to be implemented immediately with hope of admission by the next Summit.

When it comes to the four pillars of the EAC integration process where do you hope or wish to leave the Community at the end of your five-year term of office?

It's my vision to see a fully integrated EAC or borderless EAC, and increased intra-EAC trade, to ensure we are ahead of other Regional Economic Communities with a target of above 50%.

What legacy would you want to leave at the end of your tenure?

The most integrated regional economic bloc in the world, including having a common currency for the region which in turn will facilitate the ease of doing business.

