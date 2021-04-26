Rwanda: Kagame Commissions Over 700 Officer Cadets

A total of 721 Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officer cadets are today expected to be commissioned by President Paul Kagame.

The group consists of officers who have successfully completed a one-year military training course at the Rwanda Military Academy (RMA) in Gako, Eastern Province.

Also to be commissioned are those who have completed a four-year social and military sciences degree programme, which kicked off in 2015 in partnership with the University of Rwanda

Senior government officials, army officers and families of the cadets are in Gako to witness the pass-out ceremony where advanced military skills will be displayed by the graduates.

This is a developing story...

