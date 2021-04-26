Ghana: Dwarfs Humiliate Olympics

26 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Accra Great Olympics dropped to third position on the league log after suffering a 4-1 drubbing in the hands of Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Dwarfs went on the rampage as the mostly composed and compact Olympics team fell apart defensively, allowing the homeside a field day.

Defender Simon Martey, Elliah Kofi Jnr, Michael Asamoah and substitute Enoch Afram registered the goals for the 'Abontua Abontua' boys before Olympics captain Gladson Awako saved the bruises of his team with a late consolation goal.

Martey opened the floodgates in the 26th minute when he curled home a shot on the edge of the visitors' goal area after receiving a pass from the impressive Elliah Kofi Jnr.

Elliah turned from provider to scorer when he doubled the home side's lead two minutes to recess with a strike that signified the youngster's composure and attacking instincts.

Michael Asamoah inflicted more damage on the 'Dade Boys' when he scored the third for the homeside two minutes after the break.

Olympics had no antidote to their free-scoring opponents as substitute Enoch Afram slipped in the fourth goal in the 88th minute to mark his second goal from two games, before Awako provided a late inspiration - missing from Olympics all game - to turn in a sumptuous strike.

The loss was a big blow to the 'Wonder Club's GPL title prospects in a competitive race as they dropped to third on the league log whilst Dwarfs moved to eighth as they steadily eyed a gatecrash on the top four spots.

