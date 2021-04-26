Ghana: Laego Cities, Hearts Draw

Hearts of Oak striker Kwadwo Obeng Jr salvaged a point for his side yesterday when he scored five minutes from time to force a 1-1 stalemate with Karela United at Ainyinase in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 21 fixture.

Substitute Maxwell Boakye who replaced Richard Berko seemed to have set the hosts on the path to grab their first win in three games.

But this mission was thwarted as Obeng Jr, also a substitute for the visitors, rose to power home the equaliser from an Ibrahim Salifu corner-kick to make up for a series of wasted opportunities from the 'Phobians'.