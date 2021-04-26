Ghana: Alledged Murderer of Girl 26, in Ho Discharged From Hospital

26 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The 26-YEAR-OLD man in Ho, Jay Dordoe, who allegedly killed his girlfriend by slashing her throat in their room before splitting his own belly open with the knife in a suicide bid, was discharged from hospital last Tuesday.

This was disclosed to the Ghanaian Times by the Ho Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Anthony Danso in Ho at the weekend.

He said that Dordoe was taken into police custody immediately after his discharge and arraigned in the Ho Magistrate Court One the next day on an interim charge of murder.

His plea was not taken.

The court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo remanded Dordoe into police custody to appear again on May 5.

The horrifying homicide occurred in a house near Freedom Hotel in Ho on March 23.

According to Superintendent Danso, at about 10:40pm that day, Dordoe was heard screaming in agony in the room and when his brother entered the room Dordoe and the deceased, Harriet Hiati, 25, were seen lying in a pool of blood.

A report was subsequently made to the police, after which a crime management team was dispatched to the scene where they found the woman in a light green shirt and a pair of shorts with a deep cut in her throat, and also the man.

The body of the deceased was then sent to the morgue at the Ho Teaching Hospital where Dordoe was also sent.

Superintendent Danso said that Dordoe was taken to the theatre with a deep cut in his throat, with his intestines gushing out.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that Dordoe after slashing the throat of his girlfriend attempted to hang himself on a ceiling fan which fell off in the process.

He then split his belly open with the knife in another unsuccessful suicidal bid.

Superintendent Danso quoted Dordoe as saying that the deceased had been cheating on him and that was the cause of the bloody encounter which ensued between them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.