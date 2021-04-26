Nigeria: Gunshots Heard As Hausa, Yoruba Youth Clash in Lagos

26 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

What began as a minor clash between Hausa motorcyclists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos, quickly degenerated into a tribal clash, early Monday morning, as Hausa and Yoruba youths confronted themselves, wielding dangerous weapons.

The fracas according to eye witnesses began when Hausa motorcyclists gathered themselves to protest constant harassment by the road union members, after an Hausa motorcyclist was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death.

The fight which began with exchange of stones between members of the union and the motorcyclists, soon degenerated into a full blown crisis, as sporadic gunshots were heard at the scene.

Shouts of "e no concern una", was barked at passerbys, as supposed members of the road union, tried explaining to whoever cared to listen, that the fight was between "us and aboki dem".

As at the time of filing this report, the Vanguard reporter who was caught up in the scene of the clash, revealed that more Hausa youths were reportedly seen rushing towards the Volks area of the road, purportedly from nearby Alabarago, where one can find them resident in their numbers.

