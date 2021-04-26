Uganda: Bul Suspend Coach Kyesimira After Derby Defeat

Underwhelming Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Bul have suspended head coach, Arthur Kyesimira- with the club's board due to meet today to decide his future.

Kyesimira's suspension, confirmed to Daily Monitor by Bul chairman Ronald Barente, comes in the wake of Saturday's derby defeat to Busoga United at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Ivan Wani's header on the hour mark condemned Bul to a 1-0 defeat to leave the Bidco-run club languishing in 10th place in the table -- just four points off 14th-placed Kyetume who occupy the last of the three relegation places.

Kyesimira was appointed as Bul head coach in February 2020 on a two-year contract, replacing Peter Onen, after a woeful period of results had culminated in the shock Uganda Cup exit at the hands of regional side Mvara Boys from West Nile.

He guided the team to a sixth-place finish in the season truncated with five rounds to play because of Covid-19 disruptions and was expected to build on from the improved performance this season.

However, despite huge investments by the Jinja-based oil and soap makers, Bidco, Bul have struggled in the league, winning just seven games and losing 10 after 20 rounds.

They have also scored just 25 times and conceded 32, a defensive record already worse than last season when they shipped in 25 from five more games.

Kyesimira, a Caf B licensed coach, has managed 25 league games, winning nine and losing 13. The team has scored 34 goals in those 25 games and conceded 41 times.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bul is understood to be looking at their future without Kyesimira and will bring in an interim manager to see off the remainder of the season before looking for a long-term coach with better record in the league.

Kyesimera was a rookie who previously worked as assistant to Kefa Kisala in 2014. He has also been working with the junior national sides, the U17 Cubs, one of the things that angered the club earlier in the season, forcing him to abandon engagements with the national team to commit to Bul.

Bul is one of the five institutional clubs in UPL alongside KCCA, URA, Police, and UPDF. They enjoy huge financial muscles from Bidco and have been running on a Shs1.5b budget, a windfall only beaten by KCCA (Shs2.2b) and URA (Shs1.8b).

However, the club has not won a trophy of any kind in their 10 years in the top-flight, something Barente's board is anxious to see ended.