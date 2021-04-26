South Africa: Safa National Women's League Produces 32 Goals in Opening Week

26 April 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

A total of 32 goals were scored in the opening week of the much anticipated opening games of the SAFA National Women's League.

The SAFA National Women's League (SNWL) started like a house on fire on Saturday, 24 April 2021 with football fans glued to their TV screens and social media pages were set ablaze as seven matches were played on the day.

The 2019 runners up TUT Ladies opened the season by hosting UWC, live on SABC Sport. The two giants drew 2-2.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC came out guns blazing beating outgunned Golden Ladies 4-0 to send warning bells to the rest of the teams that they will again be the team to beat.

Newly promoted clubs JVW FC and Ma-Indies Ladies met each other in Giyani, with the Johannesburg based JVW walloping the Limpopo side 5-1 in a one-sided encounter. Gabriela Salgado and Nompumelelo Nyandemi each scored a brace, while substitute Isabella Ludwig also got onto the scoreboard.

First Touch Academy stunned hosts Richmond United 6-3 at home while Tsunami Queens also had an impressive day in the office beating Mpumalanga's Coal City Wizards 4-1.

Thunderbirds Ladies beat Durban Ladies 2-0 in the Eastern Cape and University of Johannesburg drew 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies.

Updated fixtures, results and logs are always available at mysafa.net/snwl.

For further information please contact:

SAFA: Head of Communications

Dominic Chimhavi

Email: dominic.chimhavi@safa.net

Mobile: +27 71 332 9886

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.