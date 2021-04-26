South Africa: Safa National Women's League Produces 32 Goals in Opening Week

A total of 32 goals were scored in the opening week of the much anticipated opening games of the SAFA National Women's League.

The SAFA National Women's League (SNWL) started like a house on fire on Saturday, 24 April 2021 with football fans glued to their TV screens and social media pages were set ablaze as seven matches were played on the day.

The 2019 runners up TUT Ladies opened the season by hosting UWC, live on SABC Sport. The two giants drew 2-2.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC came out guns blazing beating outgunned Golden Ladies 4-0 to send warning bells to the rest of the teams that they will again be the team to beat.

Newly promoted clubs JVW FC and Ma-Indies Ladies met each other in Giyani, with the Johannesburg based JVW walloping the Limpopo side 5-1 in a one-sided encounter. Gabriela Salgado and Nompumelelo Nyandemi each scored a brace, while substitute Isabella Ludwig also got onto the scoreboard.

First Touch Academy stunned hosts Richmond United 6-3 at home while Tsunami Queens also had an impressive day in the office beating Mpumalanga's Coal City Wizards 4-1.

Thunderbirds Ladies beat Durban Ladies 2-0 in the Eastern Cape and University of Johannesburg drew 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies.

Updated fixtures, results and logs are always available at mysafa.net/snwl.

