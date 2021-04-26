Algeria: Legislative Elections of June 12 - Deadline for Candidacies Submission Expires Tuesday

26 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The deadline for the submission of candidacies for the legislative elections of June 12 expires Tuesday at midnight, in accordance with the order signed by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, amending and supplementing the organic law on the electoral regime.

Initially planned for Thursday, April 22, the deadline for submitting candidacy files was extended by five days at the request of the Independent National Election Authority (ANIE) and after consultation with the Council of State, the Constitutional Council and opinion of the Council of Ministers.

The order provisions "do not infringe the constitutional guarantees of the citizens' exercise of the right to be candidate," according to the Official Journal.

The ANIE has drawn up a request to the President of the Republic for the extension of the candidacies submission deadline, said Mohamed Charfi. The extension is "in line with the objective of this election, aimed at renewing the political class and the institutions of the State while respecting the free choice of the people".

At least 1,813 lists of 53 authorized political parties and 3,075 lists of independents wishing to stand as candidates in the parliamentary elections of June 12, 2021, were registered by ANIE.

With regard to our national community established abroad, 15 lists of 9 political parties were submitted.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.