Algeria: Legislative Elections of June 12 - Deadline for Candidacies Submission Expires Tuesday

Algiers — The deadline for the submission of candidacies for the legislative elections of June 12 expires Tuesday at midnight, in accordance with the order signed by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, amending and supplementing the organic law on the electoral regime.

Initially planned for Thursday, April 22, the deadline for submitting candidacy files was extended by five days at the request of the Independent National Election Authority (ANIE) and after consultation with the Council of State, the Constitutional Council and opinion of the Council of Ministers.

The order provisions "do not infringe the constitutional guarantees of the citizens' exercise of the right to be candidate," according to the Official Journal.

The ANIE has drawn up a request to the President of the Republic for the extension of the candidacies submission deadline, said Mohamed Charfi. The extension is "in line with the objective of this election, aimed at renewing the political class and the institutions of the State while respecting the free choice of the people".

At least 1,813 lists of 53 authorized political parties and 3,075 lists of independents wishing to stand as candidates in the parliamentary elections of June 12, 2021, were registered by ANIE.

With regard to our national community established abroad, 15 lists of 9 political parties were submitted.