Botswana: Amos Happy With Progress

Gaborone — Botswana's 800 metres runner, Nijel Amos dropped the fastest season opener in 400 metres at the Canyon Invitational on Saturday.

The United States of America-based Amos finished in second position after running 45.69 seconds, with 400 metres specialist Kirani James, winning the race at 44.88 seconds.

He said in an interview that he was happy to have managed to step out of his comfort zone and clock his fastest season opener.

"I think I am ranked second in Botswana now with that time. It was just an opener, I am still in the middle on the big training phase and so it was just part of training and it came out well," he said.

Track and field analyst, Aobakwe Showa said Amos produced a very good time for an 800m specialist.

"It is even amazing considering the fact that his time ranks as second fastest this year, only behind Ditiro Nzamani in the 400m category," he said.

He said he was impressed by the athlete's season opener, adding it was perhaps one of the fastest coming from high altitude training.

Showa said clocking that time showed how much work Amos had done with his team, adding that he was confident that the world was going to see the best of Amos, provided he stayed injury free.

He said the athlete's lack of action in 2020 was maybe a blessing in disguise in terms of regeneration and recovery.

Meanwhile, only four athletes from track and field have so far qualified for the Olympics being; Amos, Christine Botlogetswe, Galefele Moroko and Amantle Montsho.

Source : BOPA