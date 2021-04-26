Angola: Solidarity Hug Campaign Collects Over 100 Tonnes of Products

Luanda — Over 100 tonnes of various products were collected, in the first days of the solidarity campaign, to help families affected by the drought in southern Angola.

The campaign promoted by the public and private media, with support from the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (MINTTICS), had its official launch last Saturday, April 24.

The campaign, which will be carried out over a period of three months across the country, runs under the motto "A solidarity hug, we are Angola" and aims to promote citizenship through social participation.

By the way, the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (MINTTICS), Manuel Homem, said that the ministry will continue to support the action, taking into account the dimension of the project that represents an initiative of solidarity and patriotic spirit.

On her turn, the campaign ambassador, Leda Macuéria, told ANGOP, that several collection points were created, such as the production centre of the public television (TPA)n and its provincial delegations, delegations of Angola Post Office and provincial radio stations.

