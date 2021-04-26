Zimbabwe: Latest - MDC Alliance Youth Leader Obey Sithole Arrested

26 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance Youth Assembly chairperson, Obey Tererai Sithole was arrested this Monday at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of criminal nuisance.

Sithole who had gone to court Monday for a routine remand in another case related to the 2020 demonstration the MDC Alliance held in Warren Park, Harare was picked by the police over an alleged criminal nuisance charge.

The police say the latest charge was committed on 1 April.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed Sithole's arrest.

"Our lawyer Obey Shava has reacted to offer emergency legal support services to Tererai Sithole who has been arrested as he was leaving Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of criminal nuisance. Police claim that Sithole committed the offence on 1 April," lawyers group said in a statement.

JUST IN: Our lawyer @obeyshava1 has reacted to offer emergency legal support services to @TereraiSithole who has been arrested as he was leaving Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of criminal nuisance. @PoliceZimbabwe claims that Sithole committed the offence on 1 April. pic.twitter.com/2ADKqlUfYi

- ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) April 26, 2021

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
More From: New Zimbabwe

