Malawi: Silver Strikers Extend Lead With 6 Points On Tnm Super League Table - Two of Its Players in Golden Boot Chase

Silver Strikers go-getters Maxwell Gasten and Staine Davie lead the chase for the Golden Boot at 9 and 8 goals respectively while the Bankers have extended their lead on the TNM Super League to 6 points at 31.

The Bankers now have a challenger up their sleeve as champions Nyasa Big Bullets -- at 25 points -- have dramatically risen from the middle tier to become new runners-up.

The Bullets have also played one less game at 12, with three left to wrap up the first round while Silver have played 13 with two left -- meaning the Bankers have to win at least one game and draw the other of the remaining two games to lead the first round.

Their next assignment is up against strugglers Tigers FC (15th) at Silver Stadium on Sunday, May 2.

On Saturday, Big Bullets chalked a record in that they inflicted Civil Service FC's first loss of the season that dislodged them from the second position -- all thanks to Bullets playmaker, Precious Sambani who scored a late goal as the game was about to be settled for a draw.

Silver Strikers have scored the most goals -- 31 from the 13 matches of 10 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses and conceding just 8 with their playmakers being the top goal scorers; Maxwell Gasten at 9 goals and Staine Davie at 8.

From their 12 games, the champions Bullets have won 7, drew 4 and lost once -- scoring 22 goals overall and conceding 8 while Civil Service FC have overall 19 goals against 11 from their 6 wins, 6 draws and the Saturday loss at Kamuzu Stadium.

Another Silver Strikers player, Patrick Macheso is also in the Golden Boot chase with 6 goals, together with Muhammad Sulumba (Civil Service FC); Hendricks Misinde (Ntopwa FC); Chiletso Zoya (TN Stars) and Royal Bokosi (Red Lions).

At 5 goals apiece are Emmanuel Muyira (Chitipa United); Zicco Mkanda (Big Bullets) and Clever Kaira (Ekwendeni Hammers).

Another Silver Strikers scorer Duncan Nyoni has 4 goals to his name together with Lloyd Njaliwa; Gastin Simkonda (both Moyale); Babatude Adepoju (Mighty Wanderers); Gaddie Chirwa (Blue Eagles); Clement Nyondo (Karonga United); Ranken Mwale (Civil Service FC); Hassan Kajoke (Big Bullets) and Peter Kasonga (Mafco FC).

At the bottom, Blue Eagles -- who were displaced by Chitipa United from the 12th position they had going their assignments last week, have reclaimed the same position though they were beaten 0-1 by Kamuzu Barracks over the weekend.

However, Blue Eagles (12th), Kamuzu Barracks (13th) and Chitipa United (14th) tie on 13 points but separated by goal difference -- Blue Eagles (-2), Kamuzu Barracks (-5) and Chitipa United (-15).

Tigers FC are on 14th with a meagre 9 points from 13 games of 2 wins; 3 draws and 8 losses while Mzuzu Warriors are the last with 8 points from 12 games of 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. Mzuzu Warriors host 11th-placed Ntopwa at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday, May 1.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers -- who are on 10th position with 17 points from 12 games of 4 wins; 5 draws and 3 losses date the champion Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, May 1.

On Sunday, May 2, leaders Silver Strikers host Tigers FC (14th) @ Silver Stadium; 5th-placed Ekwendeni Hammers host Ntopwa (11th) @ Mzuzu Stadium); Red Lions (6th) v Moyale (9th) @ Mpira Stadium.

Kamuzu Barracks (13th) v Tigers FC @ Civo Stadium and Karonga United (8th) v Mzuzu Warriors (16th) @ Karonga Stadium -- both on Monday, May 3.

Pace setters Silver Strikers, champions Big Bullets and Civil Service FC are yet to lose at home while Ntopwa FC, Chitipa United and Tigers FC are yet to win away.

So far, there are overall 17 games to go to conclude the first round which this far has 257 goals scored.

Last weekend's full results are:

Nyasa Big Bullets 2 (Chiukepo Msowoya; Precious Sambani) Civil Service FC 1 (Muhammad Sulumba) -- Man of the Match Chimwemwe Idana

Moyale 1 (Lloyd Njaliwa) Mzuzu Warriors 0 -- Man of the Match Crispin Fukizi

Kamuzu Barracks 1 (Gregory Nachipo) Chitipa United 0 -- Man of the Match Gregory Nachipo

Blue Eagles 1 (Mphatso Filimoni) Mafco FC 1 (Zikani Sichinga) -- Man of the Match Wakisa Kalinga

Silver Strikers 2 (Duncan Nyoni; Patrick Macheso) Chitipa United 1

(Emmanuel Muyira) -- Man of the Match Chikondi Kamanga