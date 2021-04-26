Kenya: Doping - Forgery Suspect Elias Kiptum Arraigned Before JKIA Court

Forgery suspect Elias Kiptum, believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya's image in the athletics world, was on Monday arraigned before Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court.

Kiptum, who is accused of developing false doping allegations against Kenyan athletes, denied all 12 charges leveled against him but will remains in custody pending bail ruling which has been scheduled for April 27, this year.

A statement on Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) social media pages indicated that Kiptum's arrest and subsequent arraignment followed investigations by the DCI Anti-Nacortics Unit detectives.

The statement explained that the detectives have since September 2020, been pursuing a criminal syndicate which has been working with foreign journalists in fabricating information on doping in Athletics Kenya.

"The perpetrators had prepared documents purporting that doping was being promoted and encouraged by several state agencies in the country, with the aim of having Kenya suspended from participating in the forthcoming Olympics in Japan," said the statement.

Forged documents purportedly signed by officials from the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and Athletics Kenya (AK) were shared with the Europe-based journalists, who have been part of the ring, the statement explained.

In a thorough operation by DCI sleuths on April 18, a raid conducted at Kiptum's residence in Iten, within Elgeyo Marakwet County saw the confiscation of several documents bearing ADAK and AK letter heads, alongside suspicious bank slips.

"Contract agreement documents between local suspects and the foreign journalists, three laptops, mobile phones among other electronic gadgets were also confiscated from the suspect's house and are undergoing forensic analysis at DCI Headquarters," said the statement.