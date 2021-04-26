Kenya: Doping - Forgery Suspect Elias Kiptum Arraigned Before JKIA Court

26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Forgery suspect Elias Kiptum, believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya's image in the athletics world, was on Monday arraigned before Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court.

Kiptum, who is accused of developing false doping allegations against Kenyan athletes, denied all 12 charges leveled against him but will remains in custody pending bail ruling which has been scheduled for April 27, this year.

A statement on Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) social media pages indicated that Kiptum's arrest and subsequent arraignment followed investigations by the DCI Anti-Nacortics Unit detectives.

The statement explained that the detectives have since September 2020, been pursuing a criminal syndicate which has been working with foreign journalists in fabricating information on doping in Athletics Kenya.

"The perpetrators had prepared documents purporting that doping was being promoted and encouraged by several state agencies in the country, with the aim of having Kenya suspended from participating in the forthcoming Olympics in Japan," said the statement.

Forged documents purportedly signed by officials from the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and Athletics Kenya (AK) were shared with the Europe-based journalists, who have been part of the ring, the statement explained.

In a thorough operation by DCI sleuths on April 18, a raid conducted at Kiptum's residence in Iten, within Elgeyo Marakwet County saw the confiscation of several documents bearing ADAK and AK letter heads, alongside suspicious bank slips.

"Contract agreement documents between local suspects and the foreign journalists, three laptops, mobile phones among other electronic gadgets were also confiscated from the suspect's house and are undergoing forensic analysis at DCI Headquarters," said the statement.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.