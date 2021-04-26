Kenya Pipeline Staring At Africa Club Championship Exit

26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Kenya Pipeline Monday suffered their second loss at the Africa Clubs Championships further complicating their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

The Oilers, who lost 3-2 to Nigeria's Customs Services on Sunday, need to pick at least a point against Pool "B" leaders Carthage to proceed to the last four but they ended up losing 3-0 (11-25, 16-25, 20-25) to the Tunisian giants.

The loss leaves them in second place with 10 points, five behind Carthage and two ahead of Customs who play AS Douanes of Burkina Faso at 6pm EAT.

A 3-0 or 3-1 victory for the Nigerians will hand them three points and a place in the semis.

more follows....

