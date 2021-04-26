Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Reports 21 Deaths, 194 New Cases

26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 10.9 percent, the Ministry of Health has said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 194 new Covid-19 infections were reported from a sample of 1,779 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country's number of declared infections has risen to 156,981, while the cumulative tests stand at 1,646,988. Of the new cases, 184 were Kenyans and 10 foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 105 are male while 89 female. The youngest case was a nine-year old child while the oldest was 90 years old.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Health also announced that 21 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours. One of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while 20 others occurred on diverse dates in the last one month. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 2,643.

The 194 new cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 115, Kiambu 12, Uasin Gishu 11, Kajiado 9, Embu 8, Kitui 8, Kericho 7, Machakos 6, Trans Nzoia and Nakuru 3 cases each, Nandi, Homa Bay and Kilifi 2 cases each, Kisii, Murang'a, Narok, West Pokot, Kakamega and Bomet 1 case each.

At the same time, 248 patients have recovered from the disease; 218 are from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 30 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 106,836 out of which 77,822 are from Home-Based Care and Isolation while 29,014 are from various health facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,417 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,959 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 205 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 42 of whom are on ventilatory support and 133 on supplemental oxygen. Thirty patients are on observation.

"Another 176 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 163 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units," said the CS.

