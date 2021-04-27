Kenya: Chad Military Names Albert Padacke As Head of Transitional Government

26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndi Eugene Ndi

Yaounde — Chad's military has named the country's former Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke as head of the transitional government. Mahamat Idriss Deby, head of the Transitional Military Council, announced the appointment in a decree signed on Monday.

Mr Padacke, who was the Sahel country's Prime Minister from 2016-2018, is president of the opposition National Rally for Democracy in Chad (RNDP-Le Réveil).

He came second in the country's April 11 presidential vote in which the late president Idriss Deby Itno was re-elected for a sixth term with 79.3 per cent. The former PM garnered 10.32 per cent of the vote that was boycotted by the country's top opposition leaders.

A military council has been controlling the country since President Deby died of injuries sustained in a frontline battle against the rebel Libya-based rebel group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) a week ago. He was 68 and had ruled the country for three decades.

The African Union has expressed deep concern over the increasing spate of violence, insurrection and rebellion and the attendant heightened insecurity and political tensions throughout the Sahel region, as well as the neighbouring countries, "all of which are consequences of the conflict in Libya, the increasing operational tempo of rebels, foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries, as well as the proliferation of illicit weapons."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.