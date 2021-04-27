Chad - Junta Names Presidential Runner-Up As Transitional PM

26 April 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Chad's new military rulers have named Albert Pahimi Padacke as prime minister of a transitional government. Opposition politicians have slammed the move.

Chad's new military government on Monday named Albert Pahimi Padacke as interim prime minister.

The announcement comes a week after President Idriss Deby's death in the battlefield, which prompted a military council to seize power in the country.

Opposition politicians have called the military takeover an "institutional coup."

One politician denounced Padacke's nomination, saying the army had no right to install a head of government.

"It is not up to the transitional military council to designate a prime minister in this isolated manner," Yacine Abderamane, president of the opposition Reformist Party, said.

"We want there to be talks between political parties, civil society and other actors in order to reach a consensus," he added.

Padacke served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018, and was considered one of Deby's allies. He had also been the runner-up in Chad's April 11 presidential election.

What is happening in Chad?

On April 19, Deby was killed as he visited troops fighting against the Libya-based Front for Change and Concord (FACT) rebels in Chad.

The president had been declared the winner of the April 11 elections right before he was killed. Padacke came second with 10.3% of the vote.

Deby's death prompted the establishment of the Transitional Military Council (TMC). The council is headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, a general who previously commanded the elite Republican Guard. Chad's parliament has since been dissolved.

The TMC has said it will manage the 18-month transition to elections under Padacke, whose transitional government members will be nominated or revoked by the new military leader.

Reactions to military takeover

The military is coming under international pressure to give back power as soon as possible.

The African Union has expressed "grave concern" about the military takeover.

France, meanwhile is calling for a civilian-military solution. A day before Padacke's nomination as interim prime minister, the military also pledged to track down leader of the FACT militants Mahamat Mahadi Ali, accusing him of "war crimes."

The junta is seeking help from neighboring Niger to locate Ali.

mvb/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.