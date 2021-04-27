South Africa: Joy and 'Disbelief' As 'My Octopus Teacher' Gets Its Tentacles Around Oscar - and Makes History

26 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Two weeks after its historic BAFTA win, Netflix's first original South African documentary, 'My Octopus Teacher', has taken home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature - a first for a local documentary.

Netflix's My Octopus Teacher, the story of a human-octopus friendship shot in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of False Bay, has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday.

The film has already won an array of international awards, including best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and the Producers Guild of America Award for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures.

In another historic win, the film is the first South African documentary to win an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature category.

It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TUgAk7LCPT

-- The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021

Directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed attended the event at Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

"Thank you to the Academy and thank you to all of [the] incredible nominees who spent so many years, and I presume a lot of tears, making beautiful and important films", said Ehrlich as she accepted the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

