Nigeria: Attacks in Southeast - Nigeria Army Promises to Secure NYSC Camps, Lodges

27 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The military commander assured the NYSC management that they were working assiduously to ensure the security of corps members at all times.

The Nigerian Army has pledged to protect all orientation camps and corps lodges of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the South-east amidst current insecurity in the zone.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu State, Taoreed Lagbaja, gave the assurance in Enugu on Monday when the Director of the South East Area Office of NYSC, Ngozi Nwatarali, visited him.

Mr Lagbaja requested that NYSC State Coordinators in the South-east should update and compile addresses of all Corps lodges in the region and liaise with the various Brigade Commanders for effective security strategy.

The GOC observed that the security challenge in the South-east was still at the lowest spectrum of insurgency.

He further noted that criminal elements were attacking national asset at the moment and that the condition might degenerate to kidnapping if not nipped in the bud.

However, the military commander assured the NYSC management that they were working assiduously to ensure the security of corps members at all times.

He equally promised to post more armed military personnel to protect the camps and to ensure synergy between NYSC and the Nigerian Army in the South-east.

On her part, Ms Nwatarali called on the GOC to join hands with other security agencies to achieve the goal of effective security of corps members and NYSC orientation camps.

The regional director also called for an urgent and timely response by security personnel in case of any threat to the lives of corps members. (NAN)

