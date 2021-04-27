Tanzania: NSSF Raises Contributions, Fund Value

27 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has managed to increase membership collection by over two-third in the last two years thanks to improvements made.

The fund collected 95bn/- at the end of last December from 55bn/- at December 2018 after improvements made two years ago in the social security sector.

The Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliament, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenista Mhagama said also the value of the fund had increased to 4.8tri/- in last year from 3.2tri/- in 2018.

The minister attributed the success to the improvements made in 2018 in the social security sector.

Thus, the minister said, currently the government aimed at a system that would support collections, investment and benefits that are in line with the current needs for NSSF members.

And, Ms Mhagama called on the NSSF staff to work in line with the fund's mission and vision which focuses on providing quality services to members.

NSSF between last June and March registered 158,325 new members'equals to 90 per cent.

NSSF Director General Masha Mshomba said over the weekend that between last June and March paid out 484.46bn/- in benefits and 6.5bn/- as pension for 20,777 members.

The DG said that in order to improve performance, the fund continues to review all systems including various policies and guidelines so as to achieve the goals that include enrolling members, collecting contributions, investing and paying proper benefits.

However, Mr Mshomba said, the fund was facing a number of challenges including service delivery following complaints from their members.

The fund aims at resolving the challenges by continuing to provide education, awareness and meet regularly with members to find solutions.

The Minister and DG said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend during a working session arranged by Ms Mhagama and attended by all NSSF regional managers, district managers, sub-station managers and execution officers.

The DG assured the Minister that they would continue to improve their services to meet the expectations of members as per government directives especiallybeing close to the private sector.

Early, this month President Samia Hassan Suluhu directed NSSF to continue enrolling all members from both formal and informal sectors.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.