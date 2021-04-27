Tanzania: Tava Showers Praise On Mtc of Mwanza

DESPITE their poor show in the 2021 African Volleyball Championship taking place in Tunis, Tunisia, MTC of Mwanza have had an impact in their maiden appearance in the continental event, it was said.

The men's continental event that had drawn teams from the East African Community (EAC), climaxes today with Esperance of Tunisia playing against Zamalek of Egypt in the final.

EAC had seven representatives in the field of 16 men's teams in the prestigious continental annual tournament.

But according to the report from Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) none of the EAC teams had managed to cross over to the quarter-finals in a week-long tournament.

Alfred Selengia who is Tava secretary general, lauded the local boys for their first time experience, saying that they have learnt quite a good lesson ahead of other international asssignments.

Their participation came after 17 years of absence at international volleyball competitions. Selengia said MTC which like many EAC teams could not cross the group stage as they were last night in action against Nigeria Customs, fighting for 11-12 positions.

Other EAC teams Rukinzo of Burundi were pitted against Espoir (RD Congo) for the 13-14 positions, two Rwandan teams APR and Rwanda Energy faced each other for 9-10 positions, GSU and Nemostar were fighting for 7-8 positions, while Kenya Ports Authority were in action for 5-6 positions against Cameroon Port Douala.