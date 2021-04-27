Tanzania: Tava Showers Praise On Mtc of Mwanza

27 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

DESPITE their poor show in the 2021 African Volleyball Championship taking place in Tunis, Tunisia, MTC of Mwanza have had an impact in their maiden appearance in the continental event, it was said.

The men's continental event that had drawn teams from the East African Community (EAC), climaxes today with Esperance of Tunisia playing against Zamalek of Egypt in the final.

EAC had seven representatives in the field of 16 men's teams in the prestigious continental annual tournament.

But according to the report from Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) none of the EAC teams had managed to cross over to the quarter-finals in a week-long tournament.

Alfred Selengia who is Tava secretary general, lauded the local boys for their first time experience, saying that they have learnt quite a good lesson ahead of other international asssignments.

Their participation came after 17 years of absence at international volleyball competitions. Selengia said MTC which like many EAC teams could not cross the group stage as they were last night in action against Nigeria Customs, fighting for 11-12 positions.

Other EAC teams Rukinzo of Burundi were pitted against Espoir (RD Congo) for the 13-14 positions, two Rwandan teams APR and Rwanda Energy faced each other for 9-10 positions, GSU and Nemostar were fighting for 7-8 positions, while Kenya Ports Authority were in action for 5-6 positions against Cameroon Port Douala.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.