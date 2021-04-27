Tanzania: Bunge Marathon Budget Session Resumes Today

PARLIAMENTARY budget session resumes today after long weekend recess with the Office of Vice-President (Union and Environment) expected to table its budget estimates.

According to the time table released recently, Members of the Parliament (MPs) are set to debate the budget speech for one day. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs will also present its budget estimates.

That will be followed by the Ministry of Minerals on Thursday, and then the Home Affairs Ministry, whose budget speech will be debated by the MPs for two days.

Towards the end of last week, the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) tabled the 727.9bn/- budget estimates that as endorsed by the House.

Out of the sum, 544.5bn/- has been set for recurrent and the remaining 183.3bn/- for development budget.

Minister of the portfolio, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, when presented the budget proposal, said the government plans to recruit 44,096 new employees in different cadres, and 92,619 others would be promoted.

In the 2021/22 fiscal year, the new employments in different sectors and number of employments in brackets are health sector (11,215) education (10,297), agriculture (1,383), livestock (1,250), fisheries (733), police force (1,782), Prisons (843), Fire Brigade and Immigration Department (512).

Another 14,841 new employments will be for several other cadres including lecturers for all public universities, the minister said.

Minister Mchengerwa further assured the House that the government will in the next financial year analyze and verify all salary arrears it owes 17,699 staff, worth 37.47bn/- and take appropriate steps.

Some of the priorities of the ministry during the forthcoming year include empowering the public institutions to be able to prepare better human resources plans by giving them guidelines and to supervise international and regional conventions in ensuring that public servants get job opportunities in those organizations that Tanzania is a member state.