Rwanda: The Relationship Between Double Tax Treaties and Foreign Direct Investment

26 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lydia Atieno

The purpose of double tax treaties varies and has evolved throughout the years. From the initial role of eliminating double taxation to combatting tax avoidance and evasion through exchange of information, eliminating discrimination and providing dispute resolution mechanisms. Depending on whether we are looking at treaties from the source country or the residence country, the rationale behind signing such a treaty continues to change.

Looking at tax treaties from a general perspective, there are few negatives, if any, in signing a double tax treaty. The elimination of double taxation is seen as a way to provide certainty to taxpayers, and therefore investors, which could result in more foreign investors looking to establish a business in that particular country. Combatting tax avoidance and evasion is also a tool which countries would want to have at their disposal, which could also result in additional tax revenues.

When looking at tax treaties from the eyes of a source country, one must understand the details of the specific treaty as most of them, nowadays, typically allocate taxing rights to the residence country. Different treatment could be provided for passive income, where the source country is allocated primary taxing rights, usually by way of withholding taxes, whilst residual rights would be allocated to the residence country. Active income would, in most cases, be exclusively taxable in the residence country unless there is a specific physical presence in the source country.

Apart from all of the above, entering into tax treaties with a number of countries, ideally countries with which trade is high, provides a rubber stamp to that particular country and will increase interest from investors. Double tax treaties give a sense of security that the country is playing in accordance with international tax standards and that, could in turn, lead to an increase in foreign direct investment.

The recently signed Double Tax Treaty between Rwanda and Qatar is definitely a step in the right direction as this will facilitate trade between the two countries. The introduction of Transfer Pricing Rules in Rwanda, as announced earlier this year, will also provide the certainty which is expected by investors before making significant investments in a country or region. These rules could be used by taxpayers to reach advance pricing agreements with tax authorities.

Whilst there are various studies which provide different conclusions on the impact of tax treaties on foreign direct investment, particularly for the matters mentioned above, the perception alone could outweigh any tax forgone by the source country when negotiating treaties. The increase in the desirability, and ultimately actual foreign direct investment, will, in the long run, outweigh any taxing rights lost to residence country jurisdictions.

The writer is a co-founding partner of Seed, an internationally focused research-driven advisory firm based out of Malta, Europe.

www.seedconsultancy.com

nicky@seedconsultancy.com

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow Lydia_AtienoM

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.