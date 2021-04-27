Mauritius: Covid-19 - 95 Active Cases At Local Level

press release

The number of active cases at the local level is now at 95. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted 566 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours today 26 April. The results of the tests conducted are negative.

465 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

417 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

120 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued tomorrow.