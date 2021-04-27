Mauritius: Government Provides Financial Incentives to Support Local Artists

press release

With a view to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on artists, the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage is implementing a COVID-19 Artists Support Plan 2021 for the cultural and creative sectors. The Plan comprises schemes in various artistic disciplines, namely music, books, production of short stories, painting, sculpture, film making, photography and other forms of art.

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Avinash Teeluck, made this statement this afternoon at the seat of his Ministry in Port-Louis. He stressed that the plan aims at providing financial support to local artist who are going through a difficult time due to curtailment on gathering and public/ cultural events. He underlined that Government is committed to uphold the creative and cultural sectors with several financial grants including the Self Employed Assistance Scheme.

According to Mr. Teeluck, the COVID-19 Artists Support Plan 2021 will enable artists to express their artistic talent and create new art productions. Registered artists, he said, are given the opportunity to develop a creative work, whether a book, a song or a film, and obtain a financial grant for their production. A selection of the best work per category will be undertaken by competent panel members and these artists will receive an additional grant.

This year, 'Mauritius', namely its people values, culture, and history, has been set as theme for artists to reflect on and present works related to. The Minister stated that the artworks and production would be used as promotion material to market the country as a cultural destination.

It is recalled that last year, Government supported more than 800 artists through financial grants. Virtual concerts were also organised to assist artists.