Liberia: ANC Leader Alexander Cummings Gathers Views for 2023 Manifesto - Holds Conversations With Citizens in Bong County

Bong County — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings, has told Liberians that if they want to change the economic hardships they are experiencing today, they should make President George Weah a one-term president.

Cummings made the statement in Zeanzue Town, Bong County, where he made his first stop at the start of his three-day tour of Bong County. Cummings tour took him to Janjay, Samay, Gbenequelleh, Tamayta and Kokoyah Statutory District.

"I understand the hardship Liberians are going through and it pains me," Cummings said, speaking in Zeanzue Town, Bong County on at the start of his three-day tour of Bong County. "There is nothing we can do now, but to make the right choice in 2023. The right choice is making President George Weah a one-term president."

Cummings, a former executive of the Coca-Cola Company, said President Weah has failed to deliver on his promise to ensure equitable distribution of the country's resources and close the economic gap between the rich and poor in Liberia.

If elected in 2023, Cummings said he will not neglect the Liberian people.

"Things have gone from bad to worse under President Weah," he said. "Compare your life three years ago before President Weah came to power, then you will know that exactly how things have become in this country."

The ANC political leader cited the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) victory in the Special Senatorial Election on Dec. 8, 2020, as an indication that the Liberian people are disappointed in President Weah's government. The CPP won eight of the senatorial seats.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lost Montserrado County, President Weah stronghold, to Senator Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party. Dillon overwhelmingly defeated Thomas Fallah, though Fallah outspent Dillon. In Bong County, the home of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, the CPP's Prince Moye, also defeated the CDC's Henry Yallah.