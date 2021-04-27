Cameroon: Quality Indigenous Food, Drug Consumption - A Million Fruit Trees, Medicinal Plants to Be Planted By 2025

The initiative by Reece International Research Consortium, RIRCO consortium, seeks to promote food technology, ensure better health and economic growth in Cameroon.

Come Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Cameroon will embark on ambitious project to plant at least a million fruit trees and medicinal plants in all of its 10 administrative regions by 2025. The initiative is the brainchild of Reece International Research Consortium, RIRCO, led by Dr Peyou Ndi Samba Marlyse, a lecturer with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Yaounde I.

The launch, which holds as from 8 am in Yaounde's Djeuga Palace Hotel, is expected to be attended by officials of the ministries of environment, agriculture and rural development, scientific research and innovation, economy, planning and regional development, amongst others. Organisers say they have already set up a pilot nursery at Nomayos on the outskirts of Yaounde, which is expected to eventually produce 50,000 fruit trees and medicinal plants by 2025.

"African nations and Cameroon in particular engage in massive imports of products, some of which are dangerous to health. Hardly a month goes by without newspaper headlines on the questionable quality of some imported food and medicines that we consume," notes Dr Peyou Marlyse, the author of the famous "Ngul Be Tara" Coronavirus traditional treatment. "In this era of high suspicion, bacteria warfare and other practices, it is important for Africa to develop an efficient industrial system that meets its food and drug needs," she adds.

"The economic wellbeing of a people depends first on their health. And good health is also dependent on the quality of food consumed, the medication taken, and the ability to sustainably use the environment. Modern medicines have their roots in traditional medicine. Our resistance to Covid-19 is largely thanks to our traditional medicines. This clearly shows that it is time to have confidence in ourselves and stop following others. Moreover, President Paul Biya in his address to the nation on May 19, 2020 strongly encouraged Cameroonians to go in this direction," Dr Peyou Ndi Samba stresses.

"Plant at least a million fruit trees and medicinal plants by 2025" seeks to promote food technology, the health of medical personnel and economic growth. It will also embark on proximity communication on environmental issues, train youth to create and innovate in related sectors like industrialisation, food technology, and the health of medical personnel. Techniques for producing and preserving food items and ingredients will be passed on, and youth assisted to create innovative, sustainable businesses.

The people directly concerned by the initiative are traditional medicine practitioners, research institutions, government ministries, medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and enterprises involved in traditional medicine. RIRCO is a multidisciplinary non-profit international association that promotes the use of new technology and research for increased development, including health.

Registered in Cameroon in 2012, it has a partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and collaborates with several other ministries. RIRCO encourages the transfer of technology and know-how from the Cameroonian Diaspora in public health, molecular biosciences, electronics and food technology. The consortium plans to create a Silicon Valley in Cameroon to be known as the Valley of Technological Miracles.