Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

26 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Thirty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Agordat (2), Gherset (1). Barentu (1), Bushuka (1), Aderde (1), Forto-Sawa (1), Goluj (1), Adibara (1), and Ali Ghidir (1); Gash Barka Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Amini-Haili (2), Dibarwa (2), Areza (2), Mai-Mine (1), Adi Quala (1), and Mendefera (1), in the Southern Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara; Central Region.

Four other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Halhal (2), Habero (1), and Hagaz (1); Anseba Region. One patient is from the Quarantine Center in Foro; Northern Red Sea Region. The last seven patients are from the Quarantine Center in Oidi; Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Red Sea (38), Southern (6), and Central (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3455 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3640.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 April 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.