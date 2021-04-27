Liberia: Deputy Speaker Lights Up Six Communities in GD.kru

Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa commits himself to infrastructure development and increased access to basic social services in District #2 Grand Kru County.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, Niplai and Allawala cities in Niplakpo and Dweken in Jloh and Forkpoh Statutory Districts were lighted with 45 solar streets light. Citizens of those communities joyfully thanked the Deputy Speaker, having witnessed street light in their towns for the first time in 37 years.

Prior to the lighting of Niplakpo and Dweken; Buah Geeken, Chenwriken, Worpluken and Tarken were lighted on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Speaking earlier, Niplai City Major Oliver Trueh described the "light" as "God's sent", lauding Cllr. Koffa and urging him to intervene in the retirement of several citizens, by ensuring that they receive their just benefits or be reinstated.

Students in Niplakpo, including Jeremiah Williams, 17, said the light will help them in their studies, especially during this 3rd marking period that has lots of academic works.

Students Miatta Wreh and James Chea, both of the Dweken United Methodist School, hailed the Deputy Speaker for the gesture and argued that lights were planted for the students populace because they needed them most, while students Anthony Wesseh and Nancy Freeman of the S.S. Chie Public School agreed, nodding.

In continuation with the electrification process, Deputy Speaker Koffa committed to give five solar streets light to Buah SS Gessanken, 10 streets light to Sasstown Norkia and 20 solar streets light for Betu and Nifu. In an effort to increase access to safe drinking water, he also committed to either rehabilitate or erect new hand pumps in 21 out of the 25 communities he toured up to Saturday.

In December, the Grand Kru District #2 lawmaker is expected to break grounds for the construction of town halls in Jeboken, Jlateken and Nifu; renovate the SS Gessanken- Wloloken Bridge, assess the Woloken Bridge for rehabilitation, provide six bundle of zincs for the roofing of the Jebokens town hall and rehabilitate the roads leading from the town to main road as well as provide stipends for 102 volunteer teachers across the District.

In the area of education, the Deputy Speaker donated over 90 bags of cement for the renovation of schools, and committed to install 12 hand pumps, provide 450 rubber chairs, and Provide photocopiers, printers and solar panels for electricity in schools in Dweken, Betu, Nifu and Bolloh Jlateken.

In an effort to make the health sector effective, meeting up with the medical needs of the people, the Deputy Speaker donated one drum of fuel to the Buah Health Center and commits to give monthly fuel among others as well as committed to fund the operations of Buah Jlateken and Bolloh Doeswen Clinics.

However, Cllr. Koffa has appointed Mr. Rabasco T. Chie as Grand Kru County District #2 Agriculture Officer, dubbed 'District Agriculture Officer.'

Chie will be responsible to establish and manage or supervise the District Representative farms in Taybue and in other areas, as well as monitor, evaluate and coordinate all farms on the District.

He will also create an amicable and professional relationship with the County Agriculture Officer, make an annual report to the concerned authorities among others.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker will climax his constituency visit by serving as Guest Speaker at the 2021 Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Congress on Monday, May 3, in Barclayville, Grand Kru County.

This will be the second time for Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa to serve as guest speaker during the PUL congress.

It may be recalled, in 2020 at the auditorium of the University of Liberia, Cllr. Koffa cautioned Liberian journalists to remain the pacesetter and plays a "significantly important role in the society."