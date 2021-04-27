West Africa: Nana Dr Dankawoso I Inducted As President-General of WANF

26 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Omanhene of Asante Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, has been inducted into office as the President-General of the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF).

WANF is a non-governmental group of more than 3,000 eminent personalities from various fields of work across the sub-region, set up in 2003, to promote integrity and accountability as well as drive socio-economic integration.

Nana Dankawoso, the immediate past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, takes over from Dr Paul Fynn, Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, and would lead the Forum for five years.

At the 32nd West Africa Nobles Congress/Awards in Accra on Friday, he was sworn into office by a retired Court of Appeal Judge and WANF member, Justice Isaac Duose, who, as part of the investiture, decorated the traditional ruler with a medal and handed him a two-edged sword as his symbols of office.

The ceremony also saw the new President-General induct into WANF, 11 new members, including the Director General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust, John Ofori-Tenkorang; the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, and the Acting Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.

About 15 members of the group were also honoured for their exemplary service in their active years.

In this acceptance speech, Nana Dankawoso said integrity which is the hallmark of the Forum, meant that one should be honest, have strong moral principles and do the right thing all the time, whether in public or private.

"The product of integrity is honesty, accountability, humility, persistency and excellence. Any person who ascends to a leadership position through dishonesty has no future in that position.

"Hard work can take us to the leadership position but it is our integrity that will make us stay there. Success will come and go but integrity is forever," he said, and advised businessmen and politicians to keep high standards of integrity.

Nana Dankawoso thanked his predecessors and leading members of the Forum for pursuing high ethical principles which, in his view, would eventually help rid society of self-centeredness and ethnocentrism.

In a speech read on behalf of Dr Fynn, the Immediate Past President-General, Justice Duose, implored members to support the New President -General to grow the Forum just as they helped increase membership from 1,500 to over 3,000 within Dr Fynn's 10-year period in office.

He said although the COVID-19 pandemic had affected businesses of members, an all-hands-on deck approach, coupled with their desire to promote integrity, would help sustain the activities of WANF.

The Executive director of WANF, Dr Dee Otibu -Asare, said the Forum, since its inception, had been championing integrity through public engagements including conferences and other events and would continue to do so to raise a generation of integrity.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.