Zimbabwe: Japan Finances Zimbabwe Covid-19 Intervention

26 April 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare, Zimbabwe — JAPAN has allocated over US$1 million to support Zimbabwe's coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

The financial support given to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is to provide responsive and preventive care interventions to vulnerable children and women across multiple sectors including health, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, gender as well as child protection and education.

The project will be implemented in 32 districts across the country.

"UNICEF is thankful for the continued support from the Japanese Government for their ongoing commitment to the children, adolescents and women of Zimbabwe," said Amina Mohammed, UNICEF Zimbabwe acting representative.

Through nutrition interventions, 200 000 children aged 6-59 months will be screened for acute malnutrition for early identification and referral for treatment.

It estimated that 30 000 mothers and caregivers of children below the age of two will receive support and treatment for babies suffering from malnutrition, as well as COVID-19 related nutrition counselling and training on the preparation of safe and healthy food.

HIV/AIDS interventions will provide mentorship to 1 200 health workers in the affected health facilities to build their capacity in HIV/Sexual and Reproductive Health.

Treatment and referral services will be provided for 2 000 pregnant and breastfeeding women to ensure continuation of prevention of mother-to-child transmission.

In the education sector, alternative home learning materials will be provided to nearly 13 000 vulnerable learners.

"This support from Japan through UNICEF will help to ensure that, during this crisis, some of the most vulnerable children and women, whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the impacts of COVID-19, will have access to adequate nutrition, healthcare and education, and communities will be more resilient in the future," Satoshi Tanaka, Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.