Malawi: Zomba City Festival Rolls Out Friday

Zomba Arts Platform, a profit-making organization, is set to host Zomba City Festival starting from Friday, with the aim of exposing people in Malawi to the beauty that is locked up in Zomba hence boosting the local tourism industry.

The event which runs from the 30th of April to the 3rd of May will bring together various businesses and organization to add value to the event.

Amongst them is Heritage magazine, the newest popular Malawian online and print magazine which will release a special edition for the festival.

Speaking on the festival, one of the directors of Zomba Arts Platform, Luara Shuerwagen stressed that the idea of the festival is to allow people an experience of most things that happen in Zomba, which include sports, arts, music and dance and several other activities.

"We have lined up a lot of activities for the festival thanks to the various businesses that have come in to partner with us. Amongst the activities we will be doing is live music, fashion, poetry, arts and wellness, kids activities, hiking, yoga, aerobics, market, dance, games, treasure hunt etc. And we are excited to announce that Eli Njuchi will be performing at the event," she said.

Added Shuerwagen: "The fun thing is that all these activities will be taking place in different locations. So if you are not a fun of live music, you can choose to go and enjoy a movie or go and have a beer somewhere else. So there is something for almost everyone."

To participate in all the activities, one has got to purchase a ticket which is being sold at MK18, 000.

One of those who have registered their participation, Aubrey Kasunda, commented that he looks forward to the event because it is a beautiful way of relaxing oneself and allowing the mind the freedom to cool off from the pressure of work.

"Come to think of it, for only MK18,000 I will enjoy live music, watch movies, go for a hike, do yoga and several other things. All this will be happening in a very relaxing environment. To me it is not even about the money, the cost is fair already. But I really love the arrangement for what it can do to my personal health. Without doubt, it will boost it," Aubrey Kasunda.

Tickets for the event are still available and individuals can follow updates about the event by following Zomba Arts Platform Facebook page.

More information about the event can be obtained by contacting 099 43 43 95.