Malawians Craving for Fatsani Movie - Tickets Selling Like Hot Cake

Camera men and women are wiping their lenses; flash lights and tripod stands. Stewards are running up and down putting together pieces of equipment while decorators are doing their best. Journalists are also packing note pads and recorders in readiness for a day of glamour in the Malawian creative industry.

People of all ages are eagerly waiting to witness the premiering of the most anticipated movie titled Fatsani: A tale of Survival slated for Friday 30th April at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) square in Lilongwe.

Fatsani: A tale of survival is the story about a young girl who is forced to sell bananas in the streets for the sake of survival. The key characters in this film are two young children, Fatsani and Chikondi, who face the harsh reality of survival through an ugly example of child Labour.

Among others, the movie is addressing critical issues affecting the society including Gender based violence, sanitation and corruption.

One of the organizers of the event Temwa Luhanga for Marketing Machine told Nyasa Times that preparations are at its final stage and Malawians should expect exceptional event full of dazzles.

"We know what Malawians want. Malawians are people with standards, they like good things. We will give them an event befitting their high standards, security and everything is in place," She said.

Luhanga said being a Drive in event, they would want to make the event memorable by giving people things that are beyond their expectations adding that tickets are selling like hotcakes in all the selling points, an indication that people are really looking forward for the day.

However, producers of the movie Hastings Hago Golosi said he is optimistic that people will not regret saying the movie was produced with utmost skill and commitment.

Golosi said the production of the movie has taken them about 3 years because they wanted to come up with a fine product that can represent the country in the environment flooded with exciting movies from across the continent.

"Yes, Malawi is still in its infancy stage when it comes to movie production but the potential is very high. We have good and inspiring stories, we have beautiful filming locations and the talent is also amazing and in the past 3 years we have tried to put all those things together.

The story line in the Movie unfolds around the city of Lilongwe.