Namibia: Pirates, Civics and Gunners Impress

ORLANDO Pirates have not hit full stride yet alhough they are cruising in Group B of Namibia Premier Football League, says head coach Woody Jacobs.

The Buccaneers preserved their 100% start to the transitional season, beating Julinho Sporting 2-1 at Otjiwarongo's Paresis Showgrounds on Saturday.

Confidence is naturally high in a side that has scored eight goals in three matches and conceding only once.

That unbeaten run has put Pirates in pole position to advance to the Golden League phase.

Jacobs though is not getting carried away, saying his charges are far from their peak form.

"I think the key ingredient is hard work, although we are still short of match fitness. Credit must go to the players for the manner in which they approached and responded in the games we have played thus far. We take every game as it comes and we hope to be on top of the pile at the end," Jacobs said.

Pirates are the only side to win all their three opening matches, following a hard fought victory over a determined Julinho.

Steven Gariseb and Gustav Isaack were on target for Pirates, with Jesse Nanyemba getting Julinho's goal.

Pirates top Group B on nine points, followed by Civics, who beat Citizens 4-1 to remain two points adrift of the leaders.

Aubrey Amseb helped himself to a hat-trick with Gerland Kaengurora also on target for buzzing Civics. Citizens got on the scoreboard through veteran attacker Abraham Letu Shatimuene.

In the group's last game on Saturday, Blue Waters and Young Brazilian shared the points, after a 2-2 draw.

Wilyson Ngishinana got Blue Waters' goals, with Young Brazilian's strikes coming from Quinton van Staden and Wayne Esterhuizen.

Meanwhile, Black Africa registered their first three points on the board after a 3-1 win over Tura Magic in a Group A clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

For BA, Roger Katjiteo, Wendell Rudath and Stephanus Yahzer were on target, with Karumendu Ngutjiua scoring for Magic, who drop to third. BA stay fifth.

Mighty Gunners sprung from third to the summit of Group A after crushing bottom side Eleven Arrows 3-0 thanks to a Fares Haidula brace and late tap in from Pineas Jacob.

Tigers and Young African drew 1-1 with Johaness Jackson scoring for Tigers and Katuoo Elwed for YA, who are now third.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NPFL format sees teams competing on a round-robin basis across two groups during the opening phase. Each club will play five games.

The teams will then play the next stage home and away based on accumulated points and log position. This means the top two teams in each group will be placed in the Golden League; third and fourth will continue in the Silver League; with the Bronze League for those placing fifth and sixth.

Upon completion of the action, the winners of each league will be crowned on 31 July.

The same concept will be adopted for the lower divisions, which kickstart their campaign this weekend having completed the MTC NFA Cup preliminary round.

There will be no relegation or promotion as these are preparatory leagues "meant to keep players active and fit" ahead of the 2021/2022 season pencilled in to commence in August and close in June 2022.