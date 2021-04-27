Cameroon: Awu - Aspiring for Full Dormination

The artist is striving to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry with a new genre of music which he calls, "Makossa-fusion".

Awunganyi Etiendem Nkemasong with stage name Awu is one of Cameroon's promising young stars currently taking the music industry by storm. He rose to prominence with his 2014 debut single "If a can, Can" which went viral few days after its release and instantly became a smash hit. The 26-year-old musician is gearing up for global domination with a new music genre which he calls "Makossa-fusion". He explains that, Makossa fusion, is a genre which blends makossa and other genres of music to give a mouth-watering hit. Just like other artists, Awu had a humble beginning, driven by passion and has so far been able to send 10 singles to the market. The artist who hails from the South West region was just 17 years old when he recorded music and released a collaborative album with Colby Jeffers "Change The World" in 2012.

With a career which spans almost a decade, Awu is known for his vivacious melodies and music highly instrumental production, which has won the hearts of fans home and abroad including Top Nigerian Comedian Gordons. The Nigerian sensation was seen "vibing" to Awu's widely acclaimed single "Yayayo" in a video which went viral on social media. Awu is also known for his ability to make both the young and old generation dance to his beats.

In 2020, Awu got his first United Kingdom (UK) airplay on BBC Radio 1xtra with his single "Dege Dege" which according to him, has been getting more streams lately and is getting to more people. Asked of his motivating factor, Awu said, "I appreciate the simplicities of life and the bounties that may follow. Music is my only ambition." The artist is set to release his debut album this year which revolve around Makossa-fusion. "Makossa-fusion is the future, I believe it and I feel it," Awu opined.