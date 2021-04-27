Cameroon: Table Tennis - National Teams Competition Kicks Off

The first playing day of the championship took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex recently.

The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex was the venue of the kick off of the 2021 edition of the national table tennis team's championship. Organised by the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation (FECA TABLE TENNIS), the competition brought together teams from across the country. It was an opportunity for the athletes to improve on their skills and equally an opportunity to detect new talents. The competition unfolded in the senior men, women and veteran categories.

In the senior men's category, Mifoundos Table Tennis Club beat Noun Table Tennis Club 3-0 sets. IUG A beat IUGB 3-2 sets. ADDAX Table Tennis Club Perenco Table Tennis Club 3-2 sets, IUGA Table Tennis Club beat Top Spin Table Tennis Club 3-1 sets and ADDAX thrashed Top Spin 3-0 sets. In the women's category Top Spin Table Tennis Club beat NounTable Tennis Club 3-1 sets, IUG beat Top Spin 3-0 sets and IUG beat Noun Table Tennis Club 3-1 sets. In the veteran category, Mifoundos beat ADDAX Table Tennis Club 3-0 sets, Vent de la Lekié Table Tennis Club beat Top Spin 3-0 sets, Vent de la Lekié beat ADDAX 3-0 sets and Perenco Table Tennis Club beat Mifoundos 3-1 sets.

The coach of the IUG Table Tennis Club, Christian Tsague expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the teams. He explained that IUG alone presented three teams. In the women's competition IUG played two matches and won all. Tsague Christian said it is the beginning of the season and that IUG Table Tennis Club is still in the observation phase. He however believes that the team will improve in the course of the competition.