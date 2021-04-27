Cameroon: Covid-19 Vaccines - Pharmacies to Begin Distribution Soon

During their 3rd ordinary session on April 22, 2021, the Association of Cameroon Pharmacists made several recommendations to help curb the spread of dreaded pandemic in the country.

The President of the National Council of the Pharmaceutical Society of Cameroon, Dr Franck Nana has announced that Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed by some pilot pharmacies in a month's time from now. In this light, he explained that the National Council of the Pharmaceutical Society of Cameroon has obtained a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Public Health to put in place pharmacies within the community Atigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) to carry out homologated massive rapid screening of Covid-19.

There are also negotiations to obtain approval for PCR testing centres to be established in some private establishments. This is to decongest the already existing screening centres and to permit people obtain their test results on time. When asked about the cost of carrying out such exercise in the private sector, the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Cameroon said, the population should know that it will be carried out at an affordable cost.

The National Council of the Pharmaceutical Society of Cameroon made these declarations on April 22, 2021 during the 3rd ordinary session of the association which held in Yaounde. He as well as other members urged Cameroonians to freely adhere to the vaccination process against the Coronavirus. Dr Franck Nana said the association gives its accord to the Covid-19 vaccines currently being used in Cameroon and reiterated that individuals are free to choice which one they want to use. He also noted that priority should be given to those in the medical corps, vulnerable people above 50 years with co-morbidity, teachers and the Forces of Law and Order. This, according to him, is to create immunogenicity within the population in order to break the curve of the pandemic.

When asked about the side-effects some of the Covid-19 vaccines are said to be having on individuals, pharmacists said instead of paying attention to what social media is saying about Covid-19 vaccines, it is important for everybody to look at the proportion of the population vaccinated, those with side effects, as well as those who have died due to the virus. The Director of Pharmacy, Medicines and Laboratories at the Ministry of Public Health said people should look at the advantage of being vaccinated against Covid-19 rather than being pessimistic. He said the vaccine is aimed at reducing the effects of the virus on people especially those above 50 years with co-morbidities.