Cameroon: Boosting Rice Cultivation - New Processing Unit Announced

Visiting Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development on April 23, 2021 saluted efforts of UNVDA Ndop to enhance the production of rice in the face of security challenges.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Gabriel Mbairobe, has stated government's commitment to stand by the Upper Nun Valley Development Authority (UNVDA) Ndop to enhance the production of rice. The visiting Minister on-the-spot in Ndop, Ngoketunji Division on April 23, 2021 announced the imminent planting of a Rice Processing Unit in the agro-industry to give meaning to government's stated preparedness to help matters in second-generation agriculture and efforts to ensure food security and enhance the livelihood of farmers.

Minister Gabriel Mbairobe was in Ndop with messages of encouragement for the staff of the UNVDA agro-industry and rice farmers who courageously turn full circle in the face of ongoing socio-political and security challenges. It was against this backdrop that the Minister announced the imminent acquisition of more tractors and the continuous subsidization of farm inputs to give a chance for increased rice production.

It was a rare moment for the agro-industry to show gratitude for the government's support. The General Manager of UNVDA Ndop, Eric Andangfung took the Minister through Ngwen rice fields, irrigation canals, seed farms, some bridges constructed by UNVDA, roads rehabilitated to facilitate farming activities, rice Hulling Mill/Paddy Warehouse and rehabilitated UNVDA structures. Impressed by developments on the field, the visiting Minister congratulated staff and farmers.

The government's attention on UNVDA was equally evident when the Minister, accompanied by North West Governor; Adolphe Lele Lafrique, donated a truck, four Pickups, a Manual Compactor machine and motorcycles summed up in part of a FCFA 2 billion support package from the government. The UNVDA has a staff strength of 157 who have defied security challenges in recent times to level some 460 hectares of rice farms, built bridges, rehabilitated farm roads, constructed irrigation canals, Mini Dams, Box culverts etc. It was also a moment for the UNVDA to celebrate the government's commitment to develop the remaining 12,000 hectares of rice farms in the area to increase production.