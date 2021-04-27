Cameroon: Elite One - TKC Floors Apejes

The game counting for day-9 of the championship ended on a 2-1 goal margin in favour of the Yaounde club at the Amadou Ahidjo annex 1 stadium.

Tonnerre Kalara Club (TKC) of Yaounde has grabbed additional three points after beating APEJES of Mfou 2-1 at the Amadou Ahidjo annex 1 stadium. The game counting for day-9 of the Elite One Championship saw two phases. A first half which worked in favour of APEJES of Mfou and second half which saw TKC carry the day. It was a good start for both teams with TKC officially getting into the game at the 10th minute. The midfield was doing a good job but the attackers failed to concretize the finishing. TKC had a golden opportunity to score at the 14th minute but was frustrated by defender Abel Grace Makini of APEJES of Mfou who tactfully created an offside. It was from that move that APEJES got possession of the ball and masterminded its goal. It started from the left wing defender Samuel Junior Kotto, who crossed the ball to midfielder Jerome Ngom, who then tactfully assisted attacker Calistus Anjeh Akoh to score the maiden goal of the encounter at the 17th minute. The goal pushed TKC to work harder but all their moves after crossing the midfield and getting into the penalty box were foiled by defender Kotto and his peers, Nsamba and Makani. The Mfou boys of coach Francis Ndongo succeeded to dominate the first half putting the score at 1-0.

Tables turned around in the second half for TKC. They came in with the determination to win. It was at the 62 minute that goal keeper Junior Dande of Apejes took the wrong choice of diving late on a TKC attacker who had the ball ready to shoot. He foiled the move but unfortunately created a penalty. The penalty was successfully taken by goal keeper Pierre Sylvain Abdgo leading to the equalizer. The 1-1 tie made the TKC boys to step up their game putting APEJES on an uncomfortable seat. Barely 10 minutes to the end of the game, a defensive error from APEJES was steadily used by attacker Noel Ngha of TKC to score the winning goal. APEJES was then begging for a draw to no avail. The replacement of the team captain Yerima Issa Bouhari by Gerard Bakinde seemed to have worked wrongly for the club. He made several mistakes which TKC from a disadvantaged position to an advantaged situation.