Cameroon: African Women's Handball Championship - Lionesses Get Material, Technical Support

A Brazilian sports company donated training equipment to the national team during a ceremony organised recently in Yaounde.

A Brazilian company known as PAULO PAN Sports has donated a consignment of training equipment to the handball Lionesses of Cameroon to boost their training ahead of the African Women's Handball Championship. This was during a ceremony organised on April 16, 2021 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. On hand to receive the gifts was the President of the Cameroon Handball Federation (FECAHAND) Senator Raymond Mbita Mvaebeme. Some of the items donated include handball balls, precision nets, badminton kit, Bola Tennis Yins, stopwatch, agility stairs, rope, squeeze, facemasks, tens amongst others.

While handing over the training materials, the CEO of PAULO PAN Sports, Paulo Pan said his intention is to improve the training of the Lionesses ahead of the prestigious continental jamboree. "The equipment will help boost physical training, take care of injuries and rehabilitation," the CEO underlined. The President of FECAHAND on his part thanked the donors for the timely gesture and said the donation will go a long way to motivate the entire team to keep working hard for victory. He equally appreciated the quality and up-to-date nature of the training materials. It should be said that the Brazilian NGO is equally offering technical aid to the Lionesses who have less than two months to be prepared for the competition scheduled for June 2021 in Yaounde.