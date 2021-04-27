Namibia: Khomas Back in the Ring

The Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) held an amateur boxing tournament at Ombili in Windhoek on Saturday.

It was the first tournament in over a year due to Covid-19 restrictions and the young boxers showed they are hungry for boxing, says KBF public relations officer Zesora Tjipe.

Since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, resources and opportunities for athletes to showcase their talent have diminished.

Tjipe says other than medals, the fighters fought for pride, as there were no funds to reward them.

The little these fighters make from tournaments goes a long way in helping them get by, he says.

"We ask any organisation or individual that is willing to support the KBF so that we can put up enough fights. The more fights we have, the better the chances that we can have future champions. The fighters become more motivated when there is a lot of exposure," Tjipe says.

The results are as follows:

Junior boxers - Jagan Haimbodi (Bright Warriors Boxing) beat Shetunyenga Moriso (Golden Boxing Club) at 31-33kg, Shiwoohamba Onersmus (Jacob Mistake Gariseb Boxing University) bt Haimbodi Salom (GBC) at 37-39kg, Rebelo Doeseb (After School Centre) bt Thomas Ishindimbwa (MTC Salute Boxing Academy) and Elifas Imene (AFS) bt Paulus Abraham (Salute) both at 40-43kg;

Youth boxers at 49-52kg - Johny Wohler (Salue) bt Nemia Kume (Golden), Ksheeta Muhammed (Black D) bt Shikongo Nghifivali (Salute) and Phillipus Hauseb(ASC) bt Lukas Ndilipange (JMG);

Youth boxers at 60-64kg - Martin Onersmus (Nampol) bt Hamwele Robert (ASC);

Senior boxers at 48-51kg - Mwatubange Samuel (Blac D) bt Ngilila Jona (Salue), Iita Malakia (Salute) bt David Nukolo (Nampol), Shifidi Mateus (Golden) bt Lukas Philemon (MTC Sunshine Academy);

Senior boxers at 60-64kg - Kayambu Veiko (Salute) bt Prince Endjala (Golden), Hangula Vaino (BWB) bt Tobias Phillipus (Nampol), Shiluia Fabians (Salute) bt Paulus Paulus (Golden), Nabota Kemanya (Sunshine) bt Sinombe Abner (ASC), Sakaria Kennedy (BWB) bt Edward Mbango (Nampol), Milanda Gabria (Sunshine) bt Nashimba Thomas (ASC), Sakaria Kandjambanga (Nampol) bt Simenda Simenda (ASC);

Senior boxers at 64-69kg - Silvanus Demel (JMG) bt Petrus Petrus (ASC), Nepembe nangolo (Golden) bt Mungonena Nikanor (Salute), Paulus Lamek (Nampol bt Mandela Mandela (Golden);

Senior boxers at 69-75kg - Shikongo Phillipus (Nampol) bt Samuel Mateus (Sunshine) and Mungomena Nikanor (Salute) bt Markus Wilhem (Sun).