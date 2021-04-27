Gambia: Brikama Utd Tallish Man Momodou Bojang in Portugal for Trail

Brikama United Football Club tallish man Momodou Bojang is currently in Portugal for a trail with Boavista Football Club, according to news emanating from Brikama.

Bojang will train with Boavista youth team during his trial with the Portuguese side.

He will affray to impress Boavista during the trial to sign for the club.

Bojang was part of The Gambia U-20 team that won bronze medal in the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship hosted in Mauritania.

Bojang also inspired The Gambia U-20 team to the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) zone A U-20 football tournament trophy in Senegal.