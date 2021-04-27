Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President - Sahelian Countries Should Pay Attention to Security

column

Mr. President, it is very essential that we cast our minds to what is happening in Chad, a centrally located country in the Sahel region of north-east Africa, where President Idriss Deby, who took control of Chad in an armed rebellion in 1990 died from battle wounds in the war against the rebel Force for Change and Concord in Chad (Fact).

Those rebels who are based in Libya are well trained, well equipped and have good financial resources. Their aim is to conquer West African states to promote terrorism and implement Islam.

Mr. President, after the president's demise last Tuesday, his 37-year-old son, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, a four-star general, assumed power and formed a transitional military council but this will not bring peace, security and tranquility to that country, since the rebels have vowed to continue their attack, heading towards the capital city N'Djaména.

Mr. President, our concern in this crisis in Chad is that peace and security especially in the West African region is threatened, because of Chad's strategic position in Africa, and that "Idriss Déby used to send troops or play a key mediating role in tackling the multiple regional crisis," such as Mali, Niger, the Central African Republic (CAR), Darfur, Burkina Faso, as well as the fight against Boko Haram who are based in Nigeria.

We are calling for peaceful negotiation of the problem in Chad to avoid more trouble in Africa.

Mr. President, after the death of Muammar Gaddaffi in 2011, countries like Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to name a few, all got destabilised by the jihadist rebels.

We should not compromise our security and it is important that Gambia and Senegal work together to fight terrorism.

Mr. President, your two main priorities should be security and affordability of basic commodities. We are in the year of election and without security nothing can be achieved.

Mr. President, the government should set up a Land Commission to look into the land disputes which are rampant especially within the real estate companies in the country.

Some real estates entities are scamming people, taking their monies and not giving them any authentic land. There are too many land disputes and many cases filed in courts. A lasting solution should be found in land grabbing.

This business should be regularised and governed by rules and regulations and whosoever defaults, faces penalties.

Finally Mr. President, there are many alleged illicit drugs confiscated from China entering Senegal which led to the arrest of a Chinese businessman and two Senegalese pharmacists on Tuesday and are currently remanded at Reubeuss Prisons in Dakar .

Both Gambian immigration and health authorities should be vigilant not to allow those illicit drugs entering our country.

Good day!