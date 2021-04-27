Gambia: Haruna Njie Fires Gunjur Utd to Narrow Win Over Bombada in 2nd Tier

Prolific striker Haruna Njie on Friday fired Gunjur United to a narrow victory over Bombada in the 2020-2021Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys defeated the Brikama based-outfit 1-0 in their tricky week-sixteen fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to keep their first division league promotion ambitions.

Gunjur United, who slipped to Bombada 1-0 in the first round of the league season, came for revenge against the Brikama based-team to clinch the vital three points to keep their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

The Coastal Town boys bagged the maximum points thanks to prolific striker Haruna Njie's stunning header in the second half of the match.

Gunjur United now grab 26 points in fifteen league matches with a game in hand against Young Africans, while Bombada are with 22 points after sixteen outings.

Bombada will fray to win their next league fixture to maintain their hopes of gaining promotion to the first division league next season after slipping to Gunjur United 1-0.

Young Africans beat PSV Wellingara 3-2 at the National Technical Training Centre in Yudum to boost their chances of staying in the country's second division league for another season following their woeful start to the league campaign.

The Banjul based-club now clasped 17 points in fifteen league matches with a game in hand against Gunjur United, while the Wellingara based-outfit are still with 20 points after sixteen league fixtures.