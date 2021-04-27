Gambia: Haruna Njie Fires Gunjur Utd to Narrow Win Over Bombada in 2nd Tier

26 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Prolific striker Haruna Njie on Friday fired Gunjur United to a narrow victory over Bombada in the 2020-2021Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys defeated the Brikama based-outfit 1-0 in their tricky week-sixteen fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to keep their first division league promotion ambitions.

Gunjur United, who slipped to Bombada 1-0 in the first round of the league season, came for revenge against the Brikama based-team to clinch the vital three points to keep their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

The Coastal Town boys bagged the maximum points thanks to prolific striker Haruna Njie's stunning header in the second half of the match.

Gunjur United now grab 26 points in fifteen league matches with a game in hand against Young Africans, while Bombada are with 22 points after sixteen outings.

Bombada will fray to win their next league fixture to maintain their hopes of gaining promotion to the first division league next season after slipping to Gunjur United 1-0.

Young Africans beat PSV Wellingara 3-2 at the National Technical Training Centre in Yudum to boost their chances of staying in the country's second division league for another season following their woeful start to the league campaign.

The Banjul based-club now clasped 17 points in fifteen league matches with a game in hand against Gunjur United, while the Wellingara based-outfit are still with 20 points after sixteen league fixtures.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.