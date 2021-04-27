Gambia: AGA Supports Families With Bread

Altogether Giving Africa (AGA) UK/Gambia charitable trust last Thursday supported various families in The Gambia with Iftar bread.

AGA Gambia members donated the bread to areas such as London Corner, Sukuta, Dippakunda, Bundung Borehole, Bakoteh Bantaba, Serrekunda and Westfield.

Angie Graham, Founder AGA UK/Gambia said they are mindful of the hardship that is experienced daily on the African continent, adding that therefore, they are always grateful for what they receive.

Sister Angie as she is widely called noted that the basic needs of the community must be met to enable families to be given the opportunity to develop.

She highlighted that making sure the basic needs reinforces AGA's pillars of support; food, shelter, clothing and sanitation are achieved through all items donated.

"During this Month of Ramadan we are proud of the efforts and support our AGA Gambia Team is giving to the community in The Gambia", she stated.

She described community engagement and participation as an important part of AGA's ethos, adding that: "Educating and Organising are important elements of integrated Community Development.

She also thanked Come Unity for their support.

It could be recalled that, AGA UK/Gambia in observance of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan last year presented bags of rice, cooking oil and onion to Gambian families.

Sixteen families across the country benefited from the generosity of 16 bags of rice, 16 gallons of cooking oil and eight bags of onion.

The charitable trust also supported five Gambian families with one hundred and fifty pounds sterling at the commencement of last year's Muslim month of Ramadan. Earlier the same month, the trust donated 12 bags of 25kg rice to families in various Gambian communities who were not able to earn funds to provide food for their families during the isolation period of covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation also donated buckets and sanitary materials to mosques, hospitals and other places across the country in a bid to manage and contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

AGA UK/Gambia is a non- profit group based in United Kingdom who share the passion to help disadvantaged communities across Africa, particularly in The Gambia. Over the years, they have supported Gambia's education and health sectors as well as the less privileged.