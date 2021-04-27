Gambia: Covid-19 Patients Starve Despite D6 Million Approved Feeding

Covid-19 patients at recovering centers, Ndemban and Sanatorium were left starving after the ministry failed to provide food for them for the second time in days despite a recent approval of D6 million for their feeding, The Point can reliably confirm.

According to our impeccable anonymous source, the patients were left without food the whole day.

The source said: "No food for Covid-19 patients. Yes, both Sanitorium and Ndemban. No breakfast, no lunch, no dinner."

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) began supplying three square meals to the patients at the Covid-19 centers the day after patients were left starving.

"The hospital restarted supplying the patients after a long while it has been reported due to debts the ministry owes the institution.

An incident of this nature when patients will not be served food happened occasionally" our source said.

The Point understands that the Health Ministry on a number of occasions failed to pay vendors and restaurant owners, leading to food shortage for the patients.

Once vendors do not receive their payment they would stop food supply and the ministry would contract another food vendor.

EFSTH had initially stopped supplying the recovery centers due to debt the ministry owed the institution before restarting supply over the weekend.

The Health Ministry has reportedly approved D6 million for food to serve Covid-19 patients, however, the ministry allegedly failed to disburse the cash.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is understood that an arrangement was made among those at the Sanatorium to provide snacks for the patients when the ministry left the patients to starve.

A family member of a patient said, "imagine no food from morning till night and only snacks were brought in. It frustrated me so much."

It is not clear if the hospital will continue providing food for the patients while the ministry keeps owing them as well as failing to be responsible enough to disburse the funds meant for provisions for the Covid-19 patients.

"It is utterly unacceptable that covid-19 patients go hungry. It is unimaginable."

Dr. Jagne, who is in charge of the Covid-19 Treatment Centers admitted that there were some lapses with the food issues due to an MOU between the hospital and the ministry.

He, however, claimed that food supply to the treatment center was delayed on Saturday but the patients got their food in the evening.

According to him, the hospital did not receive money from the ministry early enough as expected which also contributed to the hitches.

He claimed the matter has been taken care of.