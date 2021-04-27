Gambia: Barrow to Attend Sierra Leone's 60th Independence Anniversary

State House, Banjul, 23rd April 2021: The Office of The President informs the general public that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will travel to Freetown on Monday, April 26th, 2021, as a Guest of Honour at the 60th Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The visit comes at the invitation of His Excellency, Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and it will further strengthen the already cordial ties between the two sisterly countries.