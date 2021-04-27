Gambia: GPU Program Officer Praises NFTR Leadership

Program Officer for The Gambia Press Union (GPU) Lamin Jahateh has praised the leadership of Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia chapter for its steadfastness in implementing numerous activities within a short period of time.

Mr. Jahateh added that the trainings conducted by NFTR are geared towards empowering Gambian journalists with the requisite knowledge and skills to be able to effectively and efficiently carry out their roles and responsibilities.

He made these remarks while delivering a statement on behalf of his president last Friday at GCCI conference hall.

The forum which brought together 30 journalists was meant to empower them on the impact of timely payment of rates and taxes for national development, role of the media in holding government accountable among other pressing matters affecting our daily lives.

The forum was organised by NFTR Gambia chapter with support from Brikama and Banjul Area Councils to boost tax compliance.

The forum was the 9th activity of the NFTR media engagement since its formation in 2019.

According to Mr. Jahateh, despite the young age of the network, it has been able to implement numerous activities successfully. He attributed the success to the good leadership of the NFTR Gambia chapter.

He noted that the role and responsibility of journalists is to inform, educate and entertain. However he said to do these, the media needs capacity building to effectively provide accurate reports.

"We are pleased with your (NFTR Gambia Chapter) steadfastness in your quest to empower Gambian journalists with the requisite knowledge and skills to become more responsible journalism", he said.

He thanked Brikama and Banjul Area Councils for their support.