Gambia: 23 NAMs Trained On Human Rights, Rule of Law

26 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

The Association of Non-governmental Organisations (TANGO) recently developed a two-year project dubbed "strengthening human rights and rule of law in The Gambia" with 23 National Assembly members participating in a training.

The project is funded by the United Nations Democracy Fund.

The trainees are the second badge of NAMs to be trained on human rights and rule of lawby the same institution, TANGO.

Executive Director of TANGO, Ndey S. Bakurin said The Gambia experienced serious human rights violations during Jammeh's twenty-two years reign, adding the training would help enhance the skills and knowledge of the NAMs on human rights and rule of law.

Mrs. Bakurin said that the training of the NAMs is paramount because one of the key functions of the legislature is to act as a forum for the representatives of the people.

"This is one of the greatest institutions in our country and should not be undervalued or being underrated", she stated.

She beseeched NAMs to put the country's interest first and challenges the nation faces as well as craft out their path the way they want the country to take if democracy and human rights are to be strengthened.

Samba Jallow, NAM for Niamina Dankunkung said the two-day training on human rights and rule of law would boost their capacity in a wider aspect of human rights knowledge.

He said the national human right commission of The Gambia should make sure the rights of every individual is protected with due respect. "Most of the laws are enacted by the NA and NAMs being given an opportunity to be trained on human right is vital", he pointed out.

Majority leader, Hon. Kebba K. Barrow said human rights are everybody's business and that it helps us know the benchmark to have good governance.

He said without better human rights principles, governance will be destroyed and there will be no productivity.

He added that there are very good chapters in the 1997 constitution that deals with basic human rights in the country.

John Charles Njie, chairman of the Association of Non-Governmental Organisation (TANGO), said the relationship between the civil society organisations and the National Assembly can only get stronger, adding that they aim for human rights to be respected in the country.

